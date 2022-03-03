'How can I consent to something if I am blacking out?' Cork rape trial hears

A young Corkman accused of raping a young woman said they were two young people enjoying themselves on a night out and that it was 100% consensual but the complainant said she passed out and did not consent.

Now at the Central Criminal Court a jury of five women and seven men have returned after more than 10 hours of deliberation across a number of days and told Mr Justice Michael McGrath that they were unable to reach a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

They deliberated for most of the time on trying to arrive at a unanimous verdict and for the past three hours on the possibility of a verdict of at least 10-2. However, they have now recorded a disagreement on the issue paper. Mr Justice McGrath remanded the accused on continuing bail. It is possible that a trial will take place before another jury later this year but no date has yet been fixed.

The complainant said that on December 29, 2018, she met the accused, whom she had met previously, at a local nightclub and they kissed on the dancefloor and went back to her friend’s house. She said that they were kissing and engaging sexually on the couch but neither of them had a condom and she said there would be no intercourse without one.

Consent

She said that later she went to the bathroom and vomited and returned to the couch where she fell asleep. She said she woke to find the accused behind her on the couch having sexual intercourse with her, to which she said she never consented.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed cross-examined the complainant, asking: “When you were kissing him in the nightclub did you consent to that?” She replied: “Yes”. “You were in a position to consent?” Mr Creed said. The complainant replied: “At that point, yes.”

“When you were walking up the road and holding him by the hand was that by consent?” the defence senior counsel asked. She replied: “Yeah.”

“So then you went into the house. Before you collapsed were you in a position to consent to anything?” he asked and she replied: “Yeah.”

“You engaged in kissing. Would you accept that was passionate kissing?” Mr Creed asked. The young woman replied: “Yes.” Mr Creed said: “He fondled your breasts. Did you consent to that?” She replied: “Yes.”

“He put his fingers inside your vagina. Did you consent to that?” the senior counsel asked. She replied: “I did.”

“You never said, ‘I am not having sex without a condom’,” Mr Creed suggested. She replied: “I did.”

Mr Creed asked if assertions made by the accused could be true because she (the complainant) could not remember. She replied: “How can I consent to something if I am blacking out?”

Mr Creed asked if she recalled dozing on the couch, waking up intermittently and engaging sexually again. She replied: “No I don’t remember.”

Mr Creed suggested that she moved on the couch to facilitate sexual intercourse “and suddenly you decided, ‘I’m out of here’.” To that suggestion, the complainant replied: “No.”

"I did not rape this girl”

The accused was cross-examined by prosecution senior counsel Bernard Condon about his assertion that the complainant continued kissing and foreplay after being sick in the bathroom. Mr Condon SC said: “After smearing the walls with her own vomit she kept cuddling and kissing for a number of hours?” The accused man replied: “Yes.”

Mr Condon said: “This woman came out (of the bathroom) and passed out.” The accused said: “That is not the case.”

“You woke up and decided to have your way with her,” the prosecution senior counsel said, and the accused replied again: “That is not the case.”

Mr Condon repeated: “You were asleep, she was asleep, you woke up several hours later and you had your way with her.” He replied: “That is not true. We had consensual sex.”

Asked about her evidence that she said there would be no sexual intercourse without a condom, the accused said: “If she said, no condom, no sex, I would have totally respected that. We were both active. We were both enjoying it. We were young people on a night out. I did not rape this girl.”

He said repeatedly that what happened on the night was 100% consensual. Both parties are in their 20s.