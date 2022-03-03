Jury unanimously convicts man of the manslaughter of homeless Cork chef

The man accused of murdering Cork chef Timmy Hourihane has been convicted of manslaughter.

The jury of seven women and five men returned the verdict at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Waterford on Thursday. James Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Hourihane, a father of one and a trained chef was killed in Cork city in October 2019 at Mardyke Walk, an area where people who were homeless were camping at the time.

He suffered extensive bleeding in his lungs due to severe blunt-force head and facial trauma and died from blood inhalation with a traumatic cardiac arrest complicated by brain swelling and a lack of blood supply to the brain.

The jury returned its unanimous verdict of manslaughter after deliberating for more than 12 hours.

Justice Deirdre Murphy thanked them for their diligent service as a jury. She excused them from jury duty for the next 10 years in recognition of their service on this case.

Mr Brady has been remanded in custody until March 28 when a verdict will be delivered in Dublin. A probation report and victim impact statement is to be made available to the court at that time.

Justice Murphy thanked the court for their participation in the case "in the most dignified manner."

She also commended the bystanders who went to the assistance of Mr Hourihane that night "in a situation fraught with danger." They were named in court as Cian Duggan, Kieran Stanley, Nicole Srock Stanley and Caitriona Donegan.

Justice Murphy also commended gardaí for their detailed investigation of the case. 'In their thoroughness, they have commended the right to life of Timothy Hourihane,' she said.

Senior Counsel for the defence, Vincent Heneghen, said that his client, Mr Brady accepted the verdict. Justice Murphy said that accepting responsibility was the most important form of mitigation.

Mr Heneghen said that Mr Brady was "doing particularly well in custody" and said that he believed a probation report could be available within a couple of weeks.

Senior Counsel for the State, Síobhan Lankford, said that a victim impact statement would be available to the court at sentencing on March 28. Justice Murphy said that she would direct a governor's report and probation report to also be available to the court at that time.