Information appeal following theft of item containing radioactive source

Gardaí are appealing for information following a theft of an item containing a "radioactive source" in Louth.

Gardaí said that a number of items were stolen from a van in The Downs, Highlands, Drogheda between 6pm on Monday and 6.30am this morning.

One of the stolen items was a Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge, containing a radioactive source.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has informedGardaí that members of the public should be aware that there is a potential risk of exposure to radiation if an individual comes into contact with the item, in particular, if the case is opened and the equipment is activated.

The gauge is used to determine the density of a compacted material and is normally used by contractors or engineers.

[social=witter]https://twitter.com/EPAIreland/status/1498663126576910340[/social]

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the Highlands area between 6pm yesterday and 6.30am this morning is being asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft or whereabouts of this item is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.