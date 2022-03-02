Chef caught with stash of cocaine and cannabis worth €21k and €35k in cash at Cork home

Gardaí also found baggies and electronic weighing scales during search, court told
Croatian national Miren Rakovac was jailed for two years for having cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 03:02
Liam Heylin

A Croatian national who was caught with a stash of cocaine and cannabis at his home in Cork and €35,000 cash in a bedroom safe has been jailed.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he obtained a warrant to search the home of 30-year-old Miren Rakovac at St Kevin’s Square off Barrack Street, Cork, on October 25, 2020.

The detective and his colleagues went to the defendant’s home to carry out the search later that day.

In the course of the search, they found cocaine with a street value of over €17,000 and cannabis worth over €3,000.

“We also found baggies and an electronic weighing scales. The drugs had a total value of just over €21,000.

“The search continued to the defendant’s bedroom, where a safe was located and it contained €35,000 in cash,” Det Garda Kennedy said.

By the time the search was complete, a further €685 in cash and two mobiles phones were located.

Ray Boland, senior counsel, said the accused took responsibility for the drugs and the cash.

“He is a hardworking man and blameless before this offence. He is from Croatia and is living here for some time. He is 30 years' old.

“He is working as a chef and he was fully cooperative at all stages. He was of particular assistance in the unlocking of mobile phones,” Mr Boland said.

Judge Dara Hayes said: “I must take into consideration the deleterious effect of drugs on society and in this case the fact that the drugs were predominantly cocaine.

“I will set a sentence of two and a half years. To encourage Mr Rakovac on the path of keeping away from drugs, I will suspend the last 18 months.” 

The sentence was imposed on the charge of having drugs for sale or supply. The charge of having over €35,000 cash being the proceeds of crime was taken into consideration.

#CourtsPlace: Cork
