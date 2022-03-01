Macroom farmer who attacked veterinary inspector released on bail ahead of sentencing

One condition of his bail is that he cooperates with efforts to compile a psychiatric report on him
Andrew Scannell has offered to gather €1,000 as a token of compensation for the injured party, the court heard. File photo

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 05:57
Liam Heylin

A 62-year-old farmer who was remanded in custody last week for an attack on a veterinary inspector visiting his farm was released from jail on Tuesday.

Andrew Scannell at Lackaneen, Lissacreasig, Macroom, County Cork, pleaded guilty last week at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to the charge of assault causing harm to Inspector Maria Wall veterinary inspector from the Department of Agriculture.

Now he has offered to gather €1,000 as a token of compensation for the injured party, his barrister Sinead Behan said.

When she remanded him in custody, Judge Helen Boyle said: 

I am not entirely convinced this man does not need to learn a lesson about attacking people going about their job.

Releasing him on Tuesday, the judge said: “My concern in relation to Mr Scannell was that I wanted some tangible token of compensation from him. It may well be that Inspector Wall does not wish to accept it but she can nominate a charity instead.

“I was also concerned he may have an undiagnosed illness. I compliment Mr Goold (Patrick Goold solicitor) for the efforts he has gone to, to get Mr Scannell a GP.

“I direct a psychiatric report. If he does not cooperate with that report he will be returning to jail. It will be a term of his bail that he does not interfere in any way with Department of Agriculture officers or anyone attending at his farm for the welfare of his animals.

“I recommend he fences his property. If he does not do that he will be here in a different forum. This man’s cattle need to be tested for TB. If that is not attended to, he will be back before the courts in another forum.” Sentencing will take place on May 20.

