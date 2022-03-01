Lawyers object to evidence of Lisa Smith's alleged contact with convicted terrorists

Ms Smith is believed to have been in contact with John Georgelas and Robert Edward Cerantonio
Lisa Smith has pleaded not guilty to membership of Islamic State. Photo: Collins Courts

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:08
Eoin Reynolds

Lawyers acting for Lisa Smith, a former Irish soldier who denies membership of Islamic State, are objecting to evidence that allegedly shows Facebook messages between the accused and various people including a convicted terrorist.

Ms Smith (40) from Dundalk, Co. Louth, is on trial at the Special Criminal Court where she has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

During legal argument before the three-judge, non-jury court, Detective Sergeant Carrie O'Connor told prosecution counsel, Sean Gillane SC, that she received a warrant in December 2019 for access to Facebook messages dating back as far as 2013.

She said she believed Ms Smith had been in contact with various known people including John Georgelas, an American convert to Islam who was wanted in the United States to face charges of providing support for a terrorist organisation and conspiring to support a terrorist organisation. Georgelas is believed to have died fighting for Isis.

The detective also believed Ms Smith had used Facebook to communicate with an Australian man named Robert Edward Cerantonio who pleaded guilty in Australia in 2016 to taking part in preparations for an incursion into the Philippines to promote hostile activities.

Michael O'Higgins SC, for Ms Smith, will submit arguments objecting to the evidence contained in the Facebook messages on Wednesday. Mr Justice Tony Hunt is presiding with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne.

Lisa Smith told fellow soldier 'we are being controlled by a shower of b*****ds', court hears

#CourtsPlace: DundalkPlace: LouthPerson: Lisa SmithOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: Islamic State
