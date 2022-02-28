Jury starts deliberations in trial of man accused of killing homeless Cork chef

The jurors were warned not to discuss the trial with family and to only resume when all jurors are present at the courthouse on Tuesday
Timothy Hourihane was seriously injured during an assault at Mardyke Walk, Cork city, on October 13, 2019, and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Eoghan Dalton

The jury in the murder trial of a man accused of killing chef Timmy Hourihane has begun deliberations on a verdict.

Mr Hourhane, 53, was seriously injured during an assault at Mardyke Walk, Cork city, on October 13, 2019, and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

James Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, has denied the charge.

He is accused of taking part in a sustained assault on Mr Hourihane, which saw the older man kicked “like a football” in the head and the groin, alongside a second man who is to go on trial at a later date.

The trial, which has now entered its fifth week, has heard of tensions at the so-called tented village off Mardyke Walk where numerous homeless people lived in 2019. A second man has also been charged with Mr Hourihane's murder. He is due to stand trial at a later date.

Ms Justice Deridre Murphy concluded her charging of the jury of seven women and five men on Monday afternoon shortly before 3pm, having started it last Thursday at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Waterford.

She warned them not to discuss the trial with family and to only resume when all jurors are present at the courthouse on Tuesday.

Mr Hourihane, from the Sheep's Head Peninsula in West Cork, had worked for some time with the Hilton Hotel chain in the UK before living homeless in Cork.

Jury must weigh up 'huge amount of evidence' in trial of man accused of killing Cork chef

Wife makes racial insults in Cork court as she asks to drop assault charges against husband

