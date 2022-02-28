Wife makes racial insults in Cork court as she asks to drop assault charges against husband

The woman told the court: "It was an argument between a man and wife. I hit him first. Will you please leave him out now?” 
Judge Kelleher told Laura Cash to leave the court as soon as she made the racial insults.

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 17:17
Liam Heylin

A woman who was allegedly assaulted by her husband at a hotel in Cork insisted on Monday that her husband should be released from prison and made racial insults about two hotel staff who were also allegedly assaulted by her husband.

36-year-old Daniel Cash of 8 Emmett Street, Mountmellick, Portlaoise, County Laois, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. He faces three separate assault charges.

Garda Niamh Riley charged Daniel Cash with a count of assault causing harm to Laura Cash at Radisson Hotel, Little Island, Cork, assault causing harm to a night porter at the hotel and simple assault on another night porter.

Sergeant Pat Lyons applied to have Daniel Cash remanded in custody for a fortnight as directions were required from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said the accused would be applying for bail at the High Court in Dublin on Thursday having been refused at Cork District Court.

Plea to drop charges

Mr Daly said: “His wife would like to drop the charges.” Sgt Lyons said gardaí who investigated the matter were not in court to deal with Ms Cash’s wish to withdraw her complaint. Judge Kelleher said that in any event there were also charges of assaulting two hotel porters.

Referring to the fact that she had come to Cork for her sister’s funeral, Laura Cash spoke up from the floor of Courtroom 1 of Cork District Court. She said: “I just lost my sister. I need my husband to comfort me. It (the alleged assault) was an argument between a man and wife. I hit him first. Will you please leave him out now?” 

Judge Kelleher said that apart from the alleged assault on Ms Cash there was also the alleged assault by Daniel Cash on two hotel porters. Laura Cash said, “For two Polish pigs, is it?” At that remark, Judge Kelleher told Laura Cash: “You will have to leave the court now.” Judge Kelleher remanded Daniel Cash in custody for two weeks.

It was alleged that the three assaults with which he is charged occurred on Sunday night, February 20. It is alleged that Daniel Cash assaulted his wife causing her harm and carried out a similar assault on a night porter. Thirdly, it is alleged he carried out another simple assault on the other night porter.

Judge Kelleher said that in light of the evidence he could not grant bail to Daniel Cash and remanded him in custody for one week on the three assault charges.

Last week when Judge Kelleher refused bail, he sympathised with the parties on the tragic death of the young woman whose funeral was about to be held.

