Man appears in Cork court in relation to murder of Conor Quinn

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Conor Quinn who died following a stabbing incident in Mallow, Co Cork, in July 2018.

Tyler Jackson of Ballydaheen West, Mallow, Co Cork, appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Saturday afternoon. He was charged with the fatal stabbing of the father of one at Bridge St in the town on July 12, 2018.

Evidence of the arrest, charge, and caution of the 24-year-old was given by Detective Sergeant Hugh Twomey. He told Judge Joanne Carroll that he arrested Mr Jackson at Dublin Airport on Friday and brought him to Mallow Garda Station for questioning.

He said Mr Jackson made no reply when he was formally charged with the murder of Mr Quinn.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed a trial by indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Conor Quinn who died following an incident in Mallow, Co. Cork

Remand in custody granted

Gardaí applied for a remand in custody in the case which was granted by Judge Carroll. Mr Jackson will appear before the district court in Mallow again on March 1 via video link from prison.

Mr Jackson, who was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, did not speak during the brief court hearing.

His solicitor, Tim Kenneally, said that Mr Jackson had been in custody in the UK in relation to the matter since November 4, 2021.

He requested that his client receive appropriate medical and psychological intervention in Cork Prison. He stated that Mr Jackson had been receiving treatment while in the UK for issues relating to his mental health.

Judge Carroll agreed to direct that the defendant receive the relevant and appropriate medical care while in custody.

No bail application was made in the case as bail can be only be granted in the High Court when a person is facing a murder charge.

Judge Carroll will rule on the issue of the granting of free legal aid in the case next week once she is furnished supporting statements in relation to the means of the defendant.