Man due in court in relation to murder of Conor Quinn in north Cork

A man is due in court this afternoon in relation to the 2018 murder of Conor Quinn in north Cork.

The 24-year-old died shortly after being stabbed once on Bridge St in Mallow on July 12 that year.

At the time it was thought the suspect had since fled the country, and gardaí issued a European Arrest Warrant for a man.

Mr Quinn died just days before his partner Stephanie gave birth to his son, Conor Jnr.

He had gotten out of a car in the Bridge St area of Mallow at around 8.30pm on the night of the murder.

During a brief confrontation, he was stabbed at least once.

Conor had been living in Killavullen for a short time before he was murdered, and had relatives living in Cork.

He had previously lived in Loughrea in Galway and Kilshane, outside Tipperary town, when growing up.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man, aged in his 20s, had been arrested and charged in relation to the investigation into the murder. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 4pm.