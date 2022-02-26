Corkman caught stepping off bus from Dublin with heroin worth €16k avoids jail

A Corkman who was caught stepping off a Dublin bus in Cork City with €16,800 worth of heroin in 2018 has since managed to turn his life around completely — to the extent he has been given a fully suspended jail sentence.

Judge Dara Hayes addressed the accused man, Greg Duggan, of Fairfield Avenue, Farranree, Cork, directly at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“The Greg Duggan who committed this offence is not the Greg Duggan who comes before the court. Society would not be served by him being sent to prison.

“You were in a bad place. You are in a much better place now. Take the chance and keep going. You have a second chance. Good luck,” Judge Hayes said to the 36-year-old as he gave him a four-year suspended sentence.

Greg Duggan came to the attention of drugs unit gardaí after 9pm on November 21, 2018, when he got off the Aircoach at St Patrick’s Quay, Cork.

Detective Sergeant Joe Young testified that the defendant had gone to Dublin with money to get heroin and he returned with the 120g package.

Gardaí followed him to St Patrick’s Street where they stopped and arrested him and brought him to Bridewell Garda Station.

Det Sgt Young said Duggan found himself in this position because he was a chronic heroin user and he was being paid in heroin for the trips he was making to Dublin to bring the drug back to Cork.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said the defendant’s lifestyle was totally chaotic at the time but that the turnaround of his life had been very unusual and complete in that he was now clear of drugs and in employment.

Det Sgt Young agreed and said he could not envisage a situation where Greg Duggan would come back on to the Garda radar.

Judge Dara Hayes noted in his judgement that the accused had been given money to collect the package in Dublin and was to have been paid heroin for his role.

“He has a very large number of previous convictions, including three under the Drugs Act but not for sale or supply. His offending arose from addiction and a then-chaotic lifestyle. He was preyed upon by others and paid in drugs. That it often how those higher in the drug trade operate.

“He is hardworking and conscientious. He has engaged with rehabilitation and detoxed from heroin. He has a very positive probation service report,” Judge Hayes said.