Case dismissed against Limerick woman over gender violence protest during lockdown

A criminal prosecution has been dismissed against a woman who refused to pay a fine after allegedly organising a protest against gender violence contrary to Level 5 lockdown restrictions last year.

Aislinn O’Keeffe, aged 41, originally from Cappamore, Co. Limerick, but with an address at Caherdavin, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court on Friday, charged that on March 18, 2021, at Thomas Street she did organise or cause to be organised an event in contradiction of Regulation 8(1) of the Health Act 1947 and contrary to amendments to the act in 2020.

When the matter was called before presiding Judge Carol-Anne Coolican, a prosecuting garda said the DPP had withdrawn the charge and the judge dismissed the case.

Supporters of Aislinn O'Keeffe outside Limerick Circuit Court on Friday Morning. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Ms O’Keeffe had refused to pay a €500 fine in relation to allegedly organising the protest event in Limerick city, contrary to lockdown restrictions in operation at the time.

The outdoor protest organised by the socialist feminist movement, ROSA Limerick, of which Ms O’Keeffe is a member, involved between 10 and 30 people on the day.

Speaking outside the court afterwards, Ms O’Keeffe, supported by a group of fellow ROSA members who had called for the case to be dismissed, said: “I feel relieved because it has been a long year since that protest took place that I was prosecuted for, but also I feel vindicated that we were right to protest and to highlight gender violence as we did.”

I also feel quite angry that I was ever put in this position in the first place and I’ve had this case and the fine hanging over my head for almost a year.

Ms O’Keeffe argued that the March 2021 protest was safe as it was held outdoors with face masks, and it was socially distanced. She said attending the court had been a “daunting” experience.

“I have been someone who has experienced male violence, and I know lots of women in my life who have, and the perpetrators of violence against us have never had gardaí call to their door with a court summons, they’ve never received a fine, they’ve never received a court date, so I felt quite angry that I was been brought to court for highlighting the issue of male violence,” said Ms O’Keeffe.

She said she felt “quite happy and relieved” the court struck out the case against her. “ROSA and I had built a campaign over the last year, but especially over the last four weeks, and we were hoping that the State would see sense and that they would realise that these charges would have to be dropped and thankfully that did happen.”

The March 2021 protest against gender-based violence was held following the kidnap, rape, and murder of 33-year old London marketing executive Sarah Everard, by Metropolitan police officer, Wayne Couzens. Ms O’Keeffe said the prosecution against her had been an “insult” to all victims of violence.

Covid restrictions imposed at the time by the Irish government made it a criminal offence to organise or attend all indoor or outdoor gatherings. Ms O’Keeffe said that throughout the pandemic, victim support groups have reported increases in domestic violence and violence against women and that ROSA “will continue to campaign” on the issue.

(Left to right) Kathleen Adams, Caitriona Ni Chathain and Eaitlin Ni Chaoindealbhain, supporting Aislinn O'Keeffe at Limerick Circuit Court on Friday. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

“Last year we had 10 people at that small protest that I was facing prosecution for, this year we want 10 times that number on International Women’s Day on the 8th of March at 5pm on Bedford Row, Limerick City.”

“We ask people to come out and join that protest and to get involved in building a movement to finally tackle gender violence.”

Solidarity TD, Mick Barry, who accompanied Ms O’Keeffe in the courtroom, said afterwards: “I’m delighted for Aislinn O’Keeffe, and for ROSA and the socialist feminists here in Limerick, and for fighters for women rights all over the country.”

“This case should never have come near a courthouse, but it’s a victory, and I think the International Women’s Day day protests are the next step,” added Deputy Barry.