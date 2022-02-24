Gardaí questioning suspect in ‘bizarre’ fatal Tallaght shooting

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a father of two, who was walking with friends and his dog in a rural area of south Dublin.

The victim, named locally as Keith Conlon, from Tallaght, received a gunshot wound to the back of his head at around lunchtime on Tuesday.

While initially conscious when paramedics arrived at the scene, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 50s, stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested under legislation allowing for a maximum of three days’ detention, excluding breaks.

The suspect is known in the legal profession. A legally held handgun was recovered.

A dog was also fatally shot in the incident, which Garda sources have described as “bizarre and tragic”.

Mr Conlon, aged 35, was walking with friends in what has been described as “open fields” in the Hazel Grove area, a few miles south of Tallaght, off the main road to Blessington.

It is thought they may have strayed and might have trespassed onto private land, where they were confronted by a lone man.

'Interaction'

It is believed there was some kind of “interaction” between the man and the group, possibly over the dog.

A shot was fired, which hit the dog, forcing the animal to run off.

Sources said there was a subsequent “interaction”, believed to involve the group reprimanding the man, after which another shot or shots were allegedly fired, perhaps as warning shots.

While the circumstances are still being investigated, one of the shots hit Mr Conlon in the head.

His friends rang 999 and an ambulance and gardaí were dispatched to the scene.

Sources said Mr Conlon was talking when paramedics arrived, but he lost consciousness soon after and his condition deteriorated.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where doctors attempted to treat his injuries but he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

The lone man stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested by gardaí.

A search was conducted and the body of the dog was found nearby, with fatal injuries.

The man was taken into custody for questioning.

A Garda statement confirmed that they were investigating a “serious shooting incident” that happened at a premises in the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght on Tuesday afternoon.

It said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at 1pm.

The man was detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows for a maximum period of detention of 72 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

The detention periods have been extended and detectives were expected to continue questioning.

Forensic, DNA, and ballistic examinations have been conducted. The results are awaited and will inform the investigation.