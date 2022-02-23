Four arrested as machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k are seized by gardaí

Gardaí say the two men and two women have been detained for questioning at Bray and Wicklow garda stations
Four arrested as machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k are seized by gardaí

Ammunition and two of the pistols seized by gardaí earlier today. Picture: Garda Info

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 19:12
Steven Heaney

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €48,000 worth of drugs and a number of firearms. 

Earlier this afternoon, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group operating in and around Wicklow, personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises in the Wicklow area.

During the search, MDMA, Ketamine, and LSD with an estimated street value of €48,000 were uncovered and seized. 

In follow-up search of a vehicle, gardaí located and seized four firearms — a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols, two of which were loaded, as well as a silencer and a quantity of ammunition. 

The Sten machine gun seized by gardaí. Picture: Garda Info
The Sten machine gun seized by gardaí. Picture: Garda Info

Four people have been arrested in connection with the raids. 

Two people — a man aged 26 and a woman aged 23 — are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. 

Another man and woman, aged 30 and 25 respectively, are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

A garda spokesperson said the four are detained for questioning subject to relevant provisions at Bray and Wicklow garda stations.

The spokesperson said garda investigations are ongoing. 

More in this section

A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Man jailed for organising lab in Bantry that extracted €51k of cocaine from duvet
DR MOIRA WOODS INQUIRY FALSE ALLEGATIONS ACCUSATIONS OF CHILD SEX ABUSE IN IRELAND Cork GP's decision to prescribe contraceptive pill to older patients 'unacceptable'
FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Limerick boy with severe visual defect not picked up by HSE checks awarded €100k
Weapons SeizureCrimeGardaiorganised crimeDrugsPlace: WicklowPlace: BrayOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
Four arrested as machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k are seized by gardaí

Christian Brothers lose bid to have Limerick abuse case dropped against former Brother

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices