Four arrested as machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k are seized by gardaí

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €48,000 worth of drugs and a number of firearms.
Earlier this afternoon, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group operating in and around Wicklow, personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises in the Wicklow area.
During the search, MDMA, Ketamine, and LSD with an estimated street value of €48,000 were uncovered and seized.
In follow-up search of a vehicle, gardaí located and seized four firearms — a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols, two of which were loaded, as well as a silencer and a quantity of ammunition.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the raids.
Two people — a man aged 26 and a woman aged 23 — are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Another man and woman, aged 30 and 25 respectively, are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A garda spokesperson said the four are detained for questioning subject to relevant provisions at Bray and Wicklow garda stations.
The spokesperson said garda investigations are ongoing.