Four arrested as machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k are seized by gardaí

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €48,000 worth of drugs and a number of firearms.

Earlier this afternoon, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group operating in and around Wicklow, personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises in the Wicklow area.