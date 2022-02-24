Cork farmer assaulted agricultural inspector who came to inspect broken cattle-crush 

An agricultural inspector was attacked by a farmer when she went to inspect a broken cattle-crush on his farm.

Garda Raymond Griffin said the incident occurred when agricultural inspector

Maria Wall went to the farm of Andrew Scannell, 62, at Lackaneen, Lissacreasig, Macroom, Co Cork.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Helen Boyle has directed that he be taken to prison until Friday: “I am not entirely convinced this man does not need to learn a lesson about attacking people going about their job.”

Insp Wall had visited the farm in July and found the farmer’s cattle-crush was broken and needed to be repaired in accordance with regulations for the treatment of animals. Then on October 2, Insp Wall visited again to check that the work had been done.

“Insp Wall knocked on the door of the house. She then proceeded to the cattle-crush and found that it was still broken. Mr Scannell arrived at the scene and Ms Wall engaged in some small talk with him. She then informed him she was there to inspect the cattle-crush" Garda Griffin told the court.

“He lunged at her. He caught her by the hair and threw her on the ground and slapped her across the face a number of times shouting, ‘Get out’, and shouting that she was out to get him.

“The whole assault lasted approximately half a minute. Mr Scannell then said, ‘Get off the farm and don’t come back. You have no right to be here’.

“She returned to her car. She shaken and frightened. At 12 o’clock that day, she made a statement of complaint at Macroom Garda Station,” Garda Griffin said.

She had bruising to the right side of her face and had headaches. She also had bruising to her back and hip.

Garda Griffin added: “Ms Wall has recovered fully from her physical injuries. She is receiving counselling.”

Garda Griffin said the defendant had no car and often walked the five and a half miles into Macroom and home again.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said the 62-year-old defendant lived alone and felt he was left behind by technological advances and was further isolated as a result of the Covid pandemic.

He is on a farmers assistance payment, Ms Behan said, adding the accused finds it had to cope and suffers anxiety and depression.