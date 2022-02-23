Gardaí not looking for anyone else after man left in critical condition following farmland shooting

A man in his 50s is still being detained after a shooting on farmland in Co Dublin
Gardaí not looking for anyone else after man left in critical condition following farmland shooting

Garda at the scene of a shooting on farmland in Dublin. A man in his 50s is still being detained (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 12:10
Dominic McGrath, PA

A man in his 50s is still being detained after a shooting on farmland in Co Dublin.

It is understood that gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting, which has left a man in his 30s in a critical condition.

A legally held firearm was recovered after the shooting.

Garda at the scene of the shooting near Tallaght (Niall Carson/PA)

The incident happened at about 1pm on Tuesday at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.

The scene was sealed off and examined by experts on Tuesday.

The man arrested at the scene is still being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward.

More in this section

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Cork mother found with €28k worth of heroin hidden in nappy jailed
Garda stock Retired garda acquitted of raping his wife in her bedroom
Man accused of assaulting wife in Cork hotel ahead of her sister's funeral Man accused of assaulting wife in Cork hotel ahead of her sister's funeral
shootingPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The attempted robbery occurred last Friday morning, February 18, when a lone gunman entered the main post office on New Street Killarney at attempted to hold it up. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Man due in court over attempted armed robbery of Killarney post office

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices