Man accused of assaulting wife in Cork hotel ahead of her sister's funeral

A woman who returned from Birmingham to Cork for her sister’s funeral was allegedly assaulted at a hotel by her husband.

This allegation came to light at Cork District Court where 36-year-old Daniel Cash of 8 Emmett Street, Mountmellick, Portlaoise, County Laois, faced three separate assault charges.

Garda Niamh Riley charged Daniel Cash with a count of assault causing harm to Laura Cash at Radisson Hotel, Little Island, Cork, assault causing harm to a night porter at the hotel and simple assault on another night porter.

Daniel Cash applied for bail and Sergeant Pat Lyons said the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant. It was alleged that the three assaults, with which he is charged, occurred on Sunday night, February 20.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that it was alleged that Daniel Cash assaulted his wife causing harm and carried out a similar assault on a night porter. Thirdly, it is alleged he carried out another simple assault on the other night porter.

The prosecution alleged that Laura Cash was in fear of the defendant Daniel Cash. Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly objected to this being stated in court when the complainant was not present to give the evidence.

Bail hearing

“It is my belief he will commit further offences if given bail,” Garda John Greene said. Mr Collins-Daly said the accused visited Cork for the funeral of his wife’s sister.

It was put to the accused that if granted bail he would interfere with witnesses and he would not turn up in court to face the case. Daniel Cash replied: “I would come to court, I just want to get this sorted out.”

In relation to the State's belief that he would commit further offences, he said: “I keep myself out of trouble and mind my children.

“I promise you by Almighty God I won’t be coming (to court on charges) anymore. I never had as many responsibilities as I have now,” Daniel Cash said.

Judge Olann Kelleher sympathised with the parties on the tragic death of the young woman whose funeral is about to be held.

Judge Kelleher said that in light of the evidence he could not grant bail to Daniel Cash and remanded him in custody for one week on the three assault charges.