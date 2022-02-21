Former scout leader Michael Sheehan jailed for indecent assault of 13-year-old boy scout

Former scout leader Michael Noel Sheehan, 76, was sentenced to one year in jail for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy scout in the 1980s.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years with the second year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Boyle said: “In terms of gravity, this is a serious assault by an adult on a child. You were 40 or 41 and he was 13.

“You were found guilty on a single count on the indictment. It was not a case of continuing coercive control over a long period, it was one incident.

“There is the element of breach of trust. You were in a trusted position — a position of authority over the young boys who were allowed by their parents to go away with you. The parents of those children trusted you to look after them and you did not.

“It is clear this had a significant impact on him. He said he found it difficult to concentrate and he lost interest in school. His life changed in ways he didn’t think possible. When other boys were talking about great things that were going on for them he often felt isolated, as if he was looking in from the outside.”

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said the accused continued to express his innocence and did not accept the verdict of the jury. She said he suffered from ill-health and had no remaining family so he effectively led a reclusive life.

Ms McCarthy BL said that after a prison sentence the property he had lived in as a caretaker would no longer be available to him and he would in effect be homeless.

The victim said: “There is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the indecent assault inflicted upon me by my scout leader Noel Sheehan during a weekend away in Chimney Field when I was 13 years of age and the impact this would have on my life. To have my innocence robbed by these actions at the very young age of 13. This experience remains the most vivid memory I have from my entire life.”

A jury of nine men and three women reached the unanimous decision that he was guilty of the indecent assault at the end of a trial earlier this month.

Sheehan told gardaí the man who made the complaint against him was “a bit of a fantasist.” The complainant later said the accused had sought to denigrate his character with comments such as this.

Michael Noel Sheehan, also known as Noel Sheehan of Chimney Field, Glenville, Co Cork, was convicted of indecently assaulting the boy scout on a weekend away in Glenville between January 7, 1986, and April 31, 1987. Indecent assault is the same as sexual assault.

Interviewed by Detective Gardaí Dave Barry and Dave Moynihan, the defendant said he never slept near "the young fellas" and as for an indecent assault he said: “It could not and would not have happened.”

Complainant's testimony

Details of the allegation were put to him. The complainant testified: “While I was sleeping I hear the sound of a zip going down. I am next to Noel Sheehan. A hand and arm comes into my sleeping bag from my left hand side. It is a hairy, man’s hand and arm. The hand goes down to my genitals. The hand goes down it goes back to my penis. The hand is touching my penis… rubbing my testicles.”

When such details were put to the defendant by detectives, he replied: “Rubbish… I categorically deny it. Not him nor anyone else.

Scouting Ireland said afterwards: “We welcome the successful prosecution and conviction in the courts of Noel Sheehan and our thoughts are with the survivor whose bravery in reporting Mr Sheehan led to today’s conviction. We deeply regret the abuse of any child while engaged in scouting. The safety of all our young people is paramount for Scouting Ireland.

"We encourage anyone who has information or who has been the victim of abuse while in scouting to come forward to the authorities. Scouting Ireland Helpline is open Monday-Friday, 9.30am-5.00pm. Freephone 1800 221 199 (ROI) and 00353 87 0934403 (NI).”