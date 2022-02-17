Man, 20s, arrested as part of investigation into smishing scam

Gardaí investigating cyber offending online and 'smishing' have made an arrest.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Ballymun this morning following a search operation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

He is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda station where he can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.

The investigation is part of Operation KRYPTOS which is investigation cyber offending online and the sending of bogus 'smishing' texts to people throughout the country.

Gardaí are reminding people to be wary of scams such as smishing.

People should be wary of unsolicited text messages even if they appear as part of a thread of previous genuine texts from a financial institution.

Never click on links contained in the texts as they could lead to cloned websites. Banks will never send a text that contains a link.

If you are expecting a postal delivery and receive a text be sure to carefully read the message and ensure that any details match up with the information you already have in relation to the delivery.

If you receive a text that you think may be fraudulent, Gardaí advise people not to respond and instead take a screenshot of the message and then delete it.

Then, the text should be reported to the relevant bank or company and your local Garda station.

Never share personal details online.