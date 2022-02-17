Ex-rugby international Brendan Mullin set for three-week €500k bank fraud trial in 2024

Brendan Mullin earned 55 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995 and made appearances at three Rugby World Cups
Brendan Mullin was remanded on continuing bail to May 7, 2024. Photo: Collins Courts

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 14:29
Tom Tuite

A trial date has been fixed for a former Irish rugby international accused of stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland.

Brendan Mullin (58) of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday on a new mention date.

Mr Mullin was sent forward by Dublin District Court facing nine charges of theft, five charges of false accounting and one charge of deception, all relating to Bank of Ireland, Mespil Road, Dublin on dates between July 2011 and March 2013.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending Mr Mullin, asked the court to fix a trial date and said the trial would last approximately three weeks.

Judge Melanie Greally fixed the trial for May 7, 2024, and remanded Mr Mullin on continuing bail to that date.

Mr Mullin earned 55 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995 and made appearances at three Rugby World Cups.

