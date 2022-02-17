Victim of Cork's Noel Sheehan: 'Indecent assault has haunted me for 35 years'

The 76-year-old former scout leader Michael Noel Sheehan convicted of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy scout in the 1980s will be sentenced on Monday.

He was remanded in custody overnight to Thursday for sentencing but Judge Helen Boyle was told that he was ill in prison. His barrister Paula McCarthy asked for sentencing to be adjourned. Judge Boyle listed it for sentencing on February 21.

A jury of nine men and three women found him guilty of the indecent assault at the end of a trial earlier this month.

Sheehan told gardaí that the man who made the complaint against him was “a bit of a fantasist.” However, the jury did not believe this. They came back with a unanimous guilty verdict against Michael Noel Sheehan, also known as Noel Sheehan of Chimney Field, Glenville, County Cork, of indecently assaulting the boy scout on a weekend away in Glenville between January 7, 1986, and April 30, 1987.

The complainant is now 48 and said he was 13 at the time of the alleged indecent assault. The accused did not give evidence but a memo of his interview by Detective Gardaí Dave Barry and Dave Moynihan was read to the trial.

The defendant said he never slept near ‘the youngfellas’ and as for an indecent assault he said: “It could not and would not have happened.” Details of the allegation were put to him.

The complainant testified: “While I was sleeping I hear the sound of a zip going down. I am next to Noel Sheehan. A hand and arm comes into my sleeping bag from my left-hand side. It is a hairy, man’s hand and arm. The hand goes down to my genitals.” When such details were put to the defendant by detectives, he replied, “Rubbish… I categorically deny it. Not him nor anyone else.

Victim impact statement

The scout motto of 'Bí Ullamh' or 'Be Prepared' loomed ominously over a powerful victim impact statement given by the man who was abused by Michael Noel Sheehan and who told the jury he was present at the trial to represent the 13-year-old who was sexually assaulted in the 1980s.

This is what he told the court:

“I joined the Catholic Boy Scouts at a young age. Very soon after I was taught the scout motto – Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – There is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the indecent assault inflicted upon me by my scout leader Noel Sheehan during a weekend away in Chimney Field when I was 13 years of age and the impact this would have on my life.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – That at the age of 13 years I would be awoken by the sound of a zip opening and a man’s hand entering my sleeping bag.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – That I would freeze, feel terrified, helpless and not be able to do anything.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – That this experience will remain the most vivid memory I have from my entire life, regardless of all that has happened to me in the past 35 years.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – To have my innocence robbed by these actions at the very young age of 13.

“I found it very difficult to concentrate and I lost interest in school. My life changed in ways I didn’t think possible. When other boys were talking about great things that were going on for them I often felt isolated, as I was looking in from the outside.

The indecent assault has haunted me for the past 35 years. There is no control over the many flashbacks that bring me back to that night; a song, mention of the scouts, a sleeping bag, a building, a conversation, a place name etc. and I am transported back to the terror of that night.

“Running gives me peace of mind but even then I remember one lovely sunny morning was ruined at the sight of a scout hall. I am transported back to the horror of that night in Chimney Field. It takes a lot of effort to ground myself back into the present. Any joy I am having at the time is clouded and it takes me a while to get back to the way I was feeling before these awful memories flooded back.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – To make the bravest decision you will ever make in your entire life at the age of 13 years and tell your friends what happened, hoping they would respect your trust. I didn’t want to experience the shame of being known in the schoolyard as the boy who had been sexually abused.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – When 30 years later there is a request from Scouting Ireland for anyone who was abused while in the scouts to come forward and call their helpline. It was now or never for me to finally be able to tell my story and hopefully relieve the huge guilt I have been carrying since this traumatic incident.

Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – To tell my children about the indecent assault that happened to me when I was 13 years old. During this conversation, I am biting my lip and trying hard not to break down and cry as it’s so upsetting to tell them but it’s important because I wanted them to know that we have to speak up for what is right.

“Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared – For the shock I felt on the first day as I walked towards Courtroom 4 and to see the accused coming toward me. My heart stopped and I felt the same fear I felt as a 13-year-old boy.

“Then to go into a courtroom and tell my story in graphic detail and to be questioned on every aspect of my statement. I have found this really distressing, with many sleepless nights and much anxiety. It has also been extremely difficult hearing the constant denial from the accused and his attempt at discrediting me, calling me a fantasist when in fact I’m a realist.

“I am so proud of myself for coming forward and making the report and I hope it may help others who have been sexually assaulted. Because no matter how hard this process has been it’s much better than living with guilt and shame.

Now it’s over and I am now Bí Ullamh/ Be Prepared to continue living my life with this behind me. I can now look forward to the future with the knowledge that I did right by that 13-year-old boy.

“I could not have gone ahead without the support of my wife and family who have always stood by me. I would also like to thank my parents, my cousins and my friends and especially those that had the courage to come forward as witnesses.

“I also want to thank the gardaí and the DPP for proceeding with the case. And I’d also like to thank others who have given me huge support including my therapist, One-In-Four and the Cork Sexual Violence Centre.

“And lastly, I’d like to thank the jury for finally bringing closure to something that has haunted me for the past 35 years and getting justice for that 13-year-old boy. I am forever in your debt. Thank you.”

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.