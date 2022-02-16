TD's partner contests 'no insurance' prosecution claiming he is covered by her policy

The partner of Clare Sinn Féin TD, Violet Ann Wynne, John Montaine (39) is contesting a Garda ‘no insurance’ prosecution.

At Kilrush District Court sitting in Ennis, solicitor for Mr Montaine of Pella Road, Kilrush, Patrick Moylan said that insurers, Liberty Insurance have sent in a certificate of insurance to gardaí for Mr Montaine. In response, Sgt Louis Moloney told the court that “it is not a certificate of insurance - it is a schedule of insurance”.

In evidence, Garda Ann Marie Hughes said that Mr Montaine was stopped while driving a 192-registered black Ford Grand C-Max at Decomede, Lissycasey, Co. Clare, on February 8, 2021, and failed to produce insurance.

Garda Hughes told the court that “to this date, John Montaine has not produced a certificate of insurance or a certificate of exemption to me or to a Garda station in time”.

Garda Hughes told the court: “I believe a schedule of insurance has been provided which is not a certificate of insurance or exemption.”

Garda Hughes said that she emailed Liberty Insurance asking could they verify the insurance policy which was issued to Violet Ann Wynne and find out if the driver, John Montaine, a learner permit holder was covered for the date he was stopped on February 8, 2021.

Garda Hughes said that no driver's licence was produced by Mr Montaine.

Mr Moylan intervened and said that he should have the email exchange between the Gardai and Liberty Insurance through Garda disclosure so he could take instructions from Mr Montaine who was in court for the case. Judge Mary Larkin said that Mr Moylan was entitled to see the exchange.

Sgt Moloney handed over the email to Mr Moylan but Mr Moylan handed it back asking that gardaí send it on formally.

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to March 15 for finalisation.