Cork builder stole mini-digger and trailer from remote property to use for week's work

The owner of a Bobcat mini-digger and a trailer said the theft of these from his property in a remote part of Co Cork has put him in fear for his family’s safety and has spent thousands on security measures since the crime.

The victim impact statement outlined at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the effect the crime has had on the owner’s peace of mind.

“He has left me looking over my shoulder 24 hours a day. My family and I are afraid it is going to happen again.

“I have spent thousands on automated gates and CCTV,” the victim said.

The Dungourney householder said his property is up a lane away from other neighbours and that they too had become anxious as a result of this offence, including one man who is 82 years old.

Keith Corcoran of Kirkwood Villas, Cobh, Co Cork, faced sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for stealing the digger and trailer.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to two theft charges related to a total of €20,000 worth of property.

The first charge stated that he committed a burglary at Rathorgan, Dungourney, Co Cork, on February 6, 2021, where he stole a Bobcat mini-digger valued at €18,000. He pleaded guilty to that.

The second charge was one of theft of an Ifor Williams trailer valued at €2,000 on February 6 at Rathorgan, Dungourney, and again Keith Corcoran pleaded guilty.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said the accused was a successful builder who fell on difficult times during the Covid restrictions and resorted to stealing the mini-digger and trailer.

Mr Leahy said the defendant had the opportunity of a week’s work and could not afford to hire a digger and he took this one, having heard from another man where it was located. Mr Leahy said the defendant only ever intended taking it for one week.

'Stupid idea'

“It was a stupid idea. He was never involved in anything of this nature before. He has paid €1,000 compensation.”

Judge Helen Boyle said the compensation did not cover the full extent of the damage done to the equipment, which was recovered, and the money spent on security as a result of the crime.

Judge Boyle put sentencing back until June 30 and said a further €2,000 compensation would have to be gathered by the accused.

Mr Leahy BL said in respect of the accused: “He was a successful builder before Covid hit. He went from having a very good amount of money a week to a very small amount of money,” Mr Leahy said.

Detective Garda Kieran Crowley of Midleton Garda station said in February last year the theft of the property was reported and on investigation it was traced to a commercial premises in Ringaskiddy.

It was established the accused had learned of the location of the digger and trailer from a friend and he decided to take it for the purpose of doing a week’s work. He was trying to save himself the rental cost for the equipment.

“He said he was only borrowing it and he was going to return it after a week,” Det Garda Crowley said.