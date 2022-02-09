Man appears in court in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska is accused of killing the 23-year-old primary school teacher while she was out running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore on January 12
Man appears in court in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska (centre) appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday morning. Photo: Brian Lawless

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 12:01

A man accused of the killing of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore four weeks ago has been further remanded in custody.

Jozef Puska, 31, with an address of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly, appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday morning.

Mr Puska is accused of killing the 23-year-old primary school teacher who was attacked while out running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore on January 12.

The court heard a file from the DPP was still being prepared in relation to the case.

Mr Puska was further remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court again on February 23.

Read More

Man charged with Ashling Murphy's murder remanded in custody for a fortnight

More in this section

gavel Young woman tells court she was falsely imprisoned in basement by man in Waterford
Pasta al pesto plate on dark kitchen table Husband installed 'spy camera' in kitchen after estranged wife 'sabotaged every meal'
Trial begins of former scout leader charged with indecent assault of boy scout in Cork Trial begins of former scout leader charged with indecent assault of boy scout in Cork
#CourtsmurderPlace: OffalyPerson: Ashling MurphyPerson: Jozef Puska
Man appears in court in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy

72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices