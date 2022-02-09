Man appears in court in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy

A man accused of the killing of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore four weeks ago has been further remanded in custody.
Jozef Puska, 31, with an address of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly, appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday morning.
Mr Puska is accused of killing the 23-year-old primary school teacher who was attacked while out running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore on January 12.
The court heard a file from the DPP was still being prepared in relation to the case.
Mr Puska was further remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court again on February 23.