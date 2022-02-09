72-year-old man seriously injured following robbery at his home

The man disturbed a number of men who had gained entry to his shed and were attempting to remove property from it
Anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the Adrass Lower area last night is asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 11:33
Maeve Lee

A 72-year-old man has been seriously injured in a robbery at his home in Co Kildare last night.

Gardaí in Leixlip are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that took place at home in Adrass Lower, Celbridge, Co Kildare last night.

At approximately 9.30pm, a man, aged in his 70s, was assaulted after he disturbed a number of men who had gained entry into his lockup shed and were attempting to remove property from it.

The man was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his condition is described as serious but stable.

According to gardaí, a number of suspects left the scene on foot while one suspect left the scene on a scrambler bike, which was stolen from the property.

In a follow-up search, a teenager was arrested and taken to Leixlip Garda station where he is currently detained.

Gardaí are now appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward. 

Anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the Adrass Lower area last night is asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in Adrass Lower between 9pm and 10pm and may have camera footage including dash-cam are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

