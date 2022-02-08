Trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn completes extended jury panel of 15

A jury has been empanelled in the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn, which is due to open on Wednesday.

Mr Lynn (53) is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of around €27 million from seven banks, the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Monday. He denies all charges against him.

The financial institutions involved are Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland Mortgages Bank Ltd, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd, Danske Bank trading as National Irish Bank, ACC, Irish Life and Permanent trading as PTSB and Anglo Irish Bank.

Mr Lynn, with an address at Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co. Wicklow, pleaded not guilty to one count of stealing €2,742,000, the property of Bank of Ireland Mortgages Bank Ltd, on December 13, 2006.

He also pleaded not guilty to a count of stealing €1,338,160, the property of Danske Bank, on March 16, 2007. He is facing a further 19 charges.

John Berry BL, for the prosecution, told the jury panel that Mr Lynn is a Mayo native who has lived in various address in Dublin and who previously practised as a solicitor. The alleged thefts relate to “21 different mortgage applications on properties between 2006 and 2007”, Mr Berry said.

An extended jury panel of 15 jurors is required for the trial, which is expected to last up to 14 weeks and hear from over 70 witnesses.

A total of 11 jurors were empanelled on Monday but on Tuesday seven of these were excused for personal reasons.

The full jury of 15 was then empanelled on Tuesday and the trial is expected to open on Wednesday.

Judge Martin Nolan warned the jury that they must not look up anything about the case online. “This case must be decided by what you hear in this court room and this court room alone,” he said.

He adjourned the case to Wednesday.