Indian couple saw man 'threatening' another on night Cork homeless man died

An Indian couple who were living in Cork when former chef Timmy Hourihane was brutally killed allegedly witnessed the beginning of an attack on him that night.

Tarini Ghosh was working in UCC in 2019 and lived with his wife, Bijoylakshmi Nandi, by Mardyke Walk near where Mr Hourihane was fatally attacked on October 13 of that year.

Mr Ghosh said that when they were walking home from a party at about 12.20am that night, he saw a younger, thinner man “violently shouting at an older person,” before pushing started between them.

Giving evidence via videolink from India, Mr Ghosh said that three people, two men and one woman, were standing near a tent off Mardyke Walk in Cork city as an older, middle aged man with a plastic bag approached. He said that a “tall, lanky lad, kind of young,” seemed to be waiting for someone.

When the older man with the bag arrived, an argument broke out, he said.

The lady seemed to be trying to hold the second man, a bulkier man, who had been standing by the tent, back from the altercation, he said. “There was a tussle going on between the lady and [second] gent,” Mr Ghosh said.

"He [the younger, thinner man] was pointing fingers, saying words like ‘what have you done?’ He was accusing or threatening the older person. It was confrontational. I don’t exactly remember the bulkier man coming forward.

“I heard people shouting. We crossed over and were walking towards our apartment, I’m not sure if eventually [the bulkier man] went over to confront the older person or not.

“I heard voices of the older and younger man. I heard voices arguing with each other. It was mostly high-pitched verbal arguments that became stronger as we passed. I could see from the side them pushing each other.

“He was violently shouting at the older person, saying ‘f**k you’ or something like that. I got very scared, we were alone. We were too scared to go back.” Mr Ghoshi said that although he saw some pushing, he didn’t see anyone on the ground before the couple continued to walk home.

In a statement read by Siobhan Lankford, SC for the State, Mrs Nandi said that she had also seen the alleged altercation as she walked home that night with her husband.

“I heard a loud voice. I looked back and saw two men near a tent. They were shouting in English. I couldn’t understand what they were saying.

“Then I saw a woman. This woman was shouting. I don’t know who she was shouting at. She speaks very fast.” She said that it was too dark to give clear descriptions of the people but that she saw two men shouting “face-to-face” with the man with the plastic bag.

The trial in front of Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy and a jury of seven women and five men at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Waterford continues.

Mr Hourihane, a former chef from west Cork was homeless at the time of his death. He suffered extensive lung hemorrhaging due to blunt force, and head and facial trauma.