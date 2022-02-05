Two men arrested following discovery of €220k of cocaine and tablets in Dublin

Both men can be held for questioning for up to seven days.
Two men were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station. 

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 12:49
Rebecca Laffan

Two men have been arrested in Dublin following the discovery of €220,000 of drugs in Dublin.

"As part of ongoing investigations into the local sale and distribution of controlled drugs, Gardaí from Blanchardstown searched a premises in the Mountview area of Dublin 15 shortly after 4pm on Friday," said a garda spokesperson.

In the course of the search, cocaine and tablets with an estimated street value of €220,000 were recovered. The drugs are pending analysis.

Both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to 7 days.

