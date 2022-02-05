Two men arrested following discovery of €220k of cocaine and tablets in Dublin

Two men have been arrested in Dublin following the discovery of €220,000 of drugs in Dublin.
"As part of ongoing investigations into the local sale and distribution of controlled drugs, Gardaí from Blanchardstown searched a premises in the Mountview area of Dublin 15 shortly after 4pm on Friday," said a garda spokesperson.
In the course of the search, cocaine and tablets with an estimated street value of €220,000 were recovered. The drugs are pending analysis.
Two men were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.
Both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to 7 days.