A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing
The arrested man was taken to Bridewell Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996. File Picture: PA

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 09:33
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €260,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Cork. 

At around 7pm on Thursday, personnel attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit conducted a search of a property in Ballincollig where a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb was uncovered and seized, along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

In a follow-up search at a nearby residence a short time later, 13kg of suspected cannabis, with a street value of approximately €260,000 was located and seized. 

A man, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene before being taken to Bridewell Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The seized drugs have been sent for further analysis. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. 

Man, 40s, arrested following €260k cannabis seizure in Ballincollig

