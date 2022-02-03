FBI was hunting Islamic convert who helped Lisa Smith escape women's prison, court told

An American Islamic convert who taught Lisa Smith about the Quran and helped get her out of a women's "prison" in Syria was wanted by the FBI to face charges for supporting a terrorist organisation, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

In interviews with gardaí Ms Smith, a former Irish soldier who denies membership of Islamic State, said that in March 2016 John Georgelas (aka Abu Hassan) got her out of a "madaffa" where she said she had been imprisoned for five months with 50 to 60 other women in a single house.