FBI was hunting Islamic convert who helped Lisa Smith escape women's prison, court told

The court heard that Lisa Smith had been imprisoned for five months with 50 to 60 other women in a single house in Syria. 
FBI was hunting Islamic convert who helped Lisa Smith escape women's prison, court told

FBI agent Alan Goehring told the court today that John Georgelas (aka Abu Hassan) had taught Lisa Smith (pictured) about the Quran. Photo: Collins Courts

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:01
Eoin Reynolds

An American Islamic convert who taught Lisa Smith about the Quran and helped get her out of a women's "prison" in Syria was wanted by the FBI to face charges for supporting a terrorist organisation, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

In interviews with gardaí Ms Smith, a former Irish soldier who denies membership of Islamic State, said that in March 2016 John Georgelas (aka Abu Hassan) got her out of a "madaffa" where she said she had been imprisoned for five months with 50 to 60 other women in a single house. 

FBI agent Alan Goehring today told prosecution counsel, Sean Gillane SC, that on June 14, 2016, the FBI put Georgelas on an Interpol "red alert recall notice" as he was wanted to face three charges: for providing material support to a terrorist organisation, conspiring to support a terrorist organisation, and for a crime of violence.

Agent Geohring also told the court that in 2006 Georgelas was sentenced to 34 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to accessing a protected computer to access passwords protecting the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) website. 

The court previously heard from witness Tania Joya that Georgelas intended to use the passwords to damage the organisation's website.

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co. Louth, has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne at the non-jury court.

Read More

'Fear of hellfire' spurred Lisa Smith to join caliphate, court told

More in this section

Ballyfermot Road Attack Scene Second male juvenile arrested as Ballyfermot assault probe continues
Businessman using a computer to Blockchain technology concept with a chain of encrypted blocks to secure cryptocurrencies and bi Woman in her 60s arrested over €1m cyptocurrency scam
Ex-Boots employee fired after giving 'voupons' to customers wins unfair dismissal case Ex-Boots employee fired after giving 'voupons' to customers wins unfair dismissal case
#CourtsPlace: DundalkPlace: LouthOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: Islamic State
<p>Fabiole Camara De Campos was found dead at her home last November.</p>

Man further remanded on charge of murdering his wife 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices