Timmy Hourihane died at Mardyke Walk in Cork city after a "sustained" assault on October 13, 2019
Final hours of Timmy Hourihane's life captured on CCTV, court hears

Timothy Hourihane. Photo: Provision

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 13:48
Liz Dunphy & Eoghan Dalton

The final hours of slain Cork chef Timmy Hourihane’s life were tracked on CCTV, a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Waterford was told today.

So, too, were the movements of the two men accused of the murder, the court heard.

Mr Hourihane, who was homeless at the time of his violent death, was seen walking with two women close to the place at Mardyke Walk in Cork city a short time before he was fatally assaulted there.

James Brady, who is accused of kicking Mr Hourihane, 53, “like a football” in the head and the groin as part of a "sustained" assault on October 13, 2019, sat in the courtroom throughout today’s proceedings.

Mr Brady is on trial for the father-of-one’s murder. Another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with Mr Hourihane’s murder. He faces an additional charge of criminal damage to a tent on the same date and will be tried separately.

The court heard that extensive CCTV evidence was condensed into 34 clips to share with the court.

James Brady. Photo: Cork Courts
James Brady. Photo: Cork Courts

It showed Mr Brady and his co-accused at various locations throughout Cork city that day.

The other man and his partner were seen on CCTV holding hands as they walked to what would be the scene of the fatal attack.

Another CCTV clip showed a gazebo set up to feed people who are homeless or in need on Cork city’s Patrick Street being packed up.

Mr Brady was seen being given a lift from that charitable food distribution point back towards Mardyke Walk, arriving there a short time before the killing at the same time as his co-accused with his partner.

At the time of his death, Mr Hourihane was one of a number of homeless people who were sleeping in a tent at Mardyke Walk near UCC.

The father of one was found injured and unconscious by the Fire Service next to his tent which had been set alight and was in flames, with clothes and other items thrown onto the blaze.

He had been beaten by two men, suffering extensive lung hemorrhaging due to blunt force, and head and facial trauma.

Mr Hourihane later died at Cork University Hospital.

He was from Kilcrohane in Bantry, West Cork and was a trained chef, having worked for the Hilton Hotel chain in the UK previously.

It is the State's case that Mr Brady, with an address provided as Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, was involved in the assault on Mr Hourihane and that “as a result of his involvement in this prolonged assault Mr Hourihane died”.

The trial continues.

Man pleads not guilty to murder of Timmy Hourihane in 'tented village' in Cork City

