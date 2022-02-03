Cork farmer pleads guilty to neglect by failing to give cattle enough drinking water

A Dunmanway farmer has pleaded guilty to the neglect of cattle and failing to give them enough clean drinking water.

The case came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where barrister Alan O’Dwyer asked to have the accused man arraigned on two charges.

Trevor Deane, of Lettergorman, Dunmanway, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to both charges.

Deane, who is aged around 40, admitted that he failed to provide a sufficient quantity of wholesome uncontaminated drinking water to bovine animals under his control.

He also pleaded guilty to neglecting or being reckless regarding the health of bovine animals on February 4, 2021.

Mr O’Dwyer asked for a lengthy adjournment of sentencing until the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The defence barrister said a report was required by the defence from an agricultural consultant and that legal aid was also required to cover such a report.

Judge Helen Boyle granted that application.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said there was no issue with the defence application to adjourn sentencing.

Judge Boyle put the case back until June 23 for sentencing with the accused remanded on continuing bail until then.

So far, no details have been given on the background circumstances giving rise to the case.

It is anticipated that the facts of the case will be outlined by the investigating garda or by an agricultural inspector when the matter next comes before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.