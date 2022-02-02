West Cork motorist admits dangerous driving causing death of 80-year-old man

A Inchigeelagh motorist has confessed to dangerous driving causing the death of an 80-year-old man in this part of West Cork.

Dan Coakley, of Derryleigh, Inchigeelagh, Co Cork, also pleaded guilty to drink driving and knowingly or recklessly having a defective vehicle at the time of the incident.

Mr Coakley, 44, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to those three charges on the indictment.

Firstly, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on November 8, 2020, at Carrigleigh, Inchigeelagh, causing the death of David Service.

Secondly, he admitted drink driving, where the charge specified there was a concentration of alcohol in his breath to the amount of 99 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The final charge was of driving a defective vehicle on November 8, 2020. This charge specified an excessively worn nearside front track rod end and an excessively worn nearside front suspension upper ball joint which he knew, or could have discovered by the exercise of ordinary care, was such that it was a danger to the public.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said after the defendant entered those three pleas of guilty that the State had been put on notice that these guilty pleas would be entered by Dan Coakley.

“He has no previous convictions of any note and I would ask for a probation report in advance of sentencing. He is accessing treatment for alcohol difficulties,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said there was no objection to sentencing being adjourned as time was needed for the preparation of victim impact statements from the family of the deceased.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused man on continuing bail for sentencing on April 29.