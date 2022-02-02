West Cork motorist admits dangerous driving causing death of 80-year-old man

Accused also pleaded guilty to drink driving and knowingly or recklessly having a defective vehicle at the time of the incident
West Cork motorist admits dangerous driving causing death of 80-year-old man

Dan Coakley, of Derryleigh, Inchigeelagh, Co Cork pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on November 8, 2020, at Carrigleigh, Inchigeelagh, causing the death of David Service. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

A Inchigeelagh motorist has confessed to dangerous driving causing the death of an 80-year-old man in this part of West Cork.

Dan Coakley, of Derryleigh, Inchigeelagh, Co Cork, also pleaded guilty to drink driving and knowingly or recklessly having a defective vehicle at the time of the incident.

Mr Coakley, 44, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to those three charges on the indictment.

Firstly, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on November 8, 2020, at Carrigleigh, Inchigeelagh, causing the death of David Service.

Secondly, he admitted drink driving, where the charge specified there was a concentration of alcohol in his breath to the amount of 99 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The final charge was of driving a defective vehicle on November 8, 2020. This charge specified an excessively worn nearside front track rod end and an excessively worn nearside front suspension upper ball joint which he knew, or could have discovered by the exercise of ordinary care, was such that it was a danger to the public.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said after the defendant entered those three pleas of guilty that the State had been put on notice that these guilty pleas would be entered by Dan Coakley.

“He has no previous convictions of any note and I would ask for a probation report in advance of sentencing. He is accessing treatment for alcohol difficulties,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said there was no objection to sentencing being adjourned as time was needed for the preparation of victim impact statements from the family of the deceased.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused man on continuing bail for sentencing on April 29.

More in this section

Man accused of sexual assault in Cork park Man accused of sexual assault in Cork park
Silver ceiling fan Man sues travel agency after ceiling fan's blade in Tenerife aparthotel strikes son, two
BRIAN WHITE Cork meat plant worker who claims he was exposed to ammonia fumes takes High Court action
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Judge Boyle warned the man: “If you propose to cross-examine the complainant, the court will have to be very strict about the questions.” File photo</p>

Girl who has accused Corkman of 16 sexual assaults could be cross-examined by him in trial

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices