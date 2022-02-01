Appeal against cocaine conviction delays Joshua Allen's sentencing in cannabis case

Originally, he was sentenced to 30 months with half of it suspended for arranging postage of €22,000 worth of cannabis to himself
Joshua Allen is appealing his conviction for having €280 worth of cocaine on July 10, 2020, at the Pontoon, Midleton, County Cork. File photo: Cork courts Limited

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 14:55
Liam Heylin

The re-entered sentencing of Joshua Allen in a drugs case has been adjourned again.

The defendant’s appeal of a district court case will not be dealt with in Midleton until March 15. The issue of whether this could trigger the revocation of a partly suspended sentence in Cork Circuit Criminal Court will then be determined on April 26.

It could not be determined today in the circuit court because the district court appeal needs to happen first.

21-year-old Joshua Allen of Ballynamona in Shanagary, County Cork, is appealing his conviction for having €280 worth of cocaine on July 10, 2020, at the Pontoon, Midleton, County Cork.

Originally in the circuit court he was sentenced to 30 months with half of it suspended for arranging postage of €22,000 worth of cannabis to himself.

The re-entry of the sentence in respect of the suspended portion of the sentence was triggered by the new sentence of two months imposed on him for having a small quantity of cocaine since his release from jail. That is the appeal matter to be decided first in Midleton next month.

Back in March 2020, Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence with the second half of it suspended and backdated to November 8, 2019, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

In respect of the circuit court matter, a controlled delivery was made at 4.30pm on August 30, 2018, to Joshua Allen, at Ballymaloe cookery school, Shanagarry, County Cork, and he pleaded guilty to having it for sale or supply.

Sentencing in Joshua Allen drugs case adjourned

Prosecution of Irish Water for contaminating Cork river home of endangered mussel adjourned

