Gardaí believe there are still a number of people who have yet to come forward.
Gardaí appeal for information on 2005 murder of Shaun Duffy

Shaun Duffy was attacked and fatally wounded in his home in Dungloe, Co. Donegal, in the early hours of Saturday 29 January 2005. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 19:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a renewed appeal for information into the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy in 2005.

Mr Duffy was attacked and fatally wounded at his home at Meenacross, Dungloe in the early hours of Saturday, 29 January.

On the Friday night, Mr Duffy had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery.

He continued on to a house in Meenacross before returning to his home at approximately 2.30am.

His body was discovered at his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case.

They believe there are still a number of people who have yet to come forward and hope they may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

Seventeen years on from the fatal attack, some person may now find themselves in different circumstances and be able to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time.

Gardaí have thanked all those who came forward and assisted with the investigation to date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

