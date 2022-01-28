West Cork man who drank seven whiskeys in 40 minutes in hotel bar found with cocaine

A man visiting the Maritime Hotel in Bantry had seven whiskeys in 40 minutes and when gardaí were called because of his state of intoxication they found he had cocaine in his possession.

That resulted in Robbie O’Donoghue being sentenced to three months in prison – a sentence that is now under appeal at Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

Malachy Boohig, State solicitor for West Cork, said gardaí received a call to the Maritime Hotel in relation to an intoxicated man causing annoyance in the foyer.

Garda Albert Sweetnam met the accused man, Robbie O’Donoghue, formerly of Shannonvale, Clonakilty, Co Cork, who was staying at the hotel on the night in question and found the appellant was highly intoxicated.

He was searched and found to have a white powder, namely cocaine, in his possession, to which he made no admission at the time on October 17, 2021.

Mr Boohig said the accused had previous convictions for counts including possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary. Robbie O’Donoghue also had convictions from the Netherlands for extortion and assault.

The appellant’s barrister, Desmond Hayes, said a member of staff acknowledged at the original district court hearing that Mr O’Donoghue did go to the lift to go to his room but ended up in foyer of the hotel where he was a resident that night.

“It was early in the day and he had been served numerous drinks in the hotel. He consumed a number of whiskeys – seven whiskeys in 40 minutes.

“There was no evidence of him being abusive to the guards. He received a sentence of three months for possession of cocaine,” Mr Hayes BL said.

Judge Helen Boyle said in respect of the appeal by Robbie O’Donoghue: “The evidence before the court is that this man was in the Maritime Hotel on October 17, 2021, in a highly intoxicated state and unsteady of his feet. He was arrested and searched and white powder was found. He drank seven whiskeys over a very quick period of time.

“I will adjourn and see if he stays out of trouble. If he keeps himself from coming to Garda attention until May 31 we will re-visit it. It is up to Mr O’Donoghue to stay of trouble.”