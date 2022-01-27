Man remanded in custody after bringing dead man's body to collect pension

Declan Haughney arriving for a special sitting at Kilkenny District Court this morning.

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 11:16

A 40-year-old man has appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with two counts of deception.

Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow was arrested yesterday and charged in relation to an incident in Carlow town last Friday.

It is alleged that the dead man was brought to Hosey's post office in Carlow last Friday and an attempt was made to claim the dead man's pension.

No application was made for bail.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defandant in custody to appear before Carlow District Court on February 2.

