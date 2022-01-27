Man charged over attempt to collect dead man's pension at Carlow post office

A man has been charged in connecting with attempting to collect a dead man's pension in Co Carlow last week.
The deceased man, 66, was brought to the post office on Staplestown Road on Friday, January 21 by two men in an attempt to collect his pension.
His body was left at the post office after staff became concerned for his welfare.
It was discovered that the man had passed away earlier that morning and his body was removed from the scene.
On Wednesday, gardaí arrested two men, both in their 30s, as part of the investigation and have subsequently charged one of them.
The second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
He is due before a special sitting at Kilkenny District Court later this morning.