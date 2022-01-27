Man charged over attempt to collect dead man's pension at Carlow post office

He is due before Kilkenny District Court later this morning
Man charged over attempt to collect dead man's pension at Carlow post office

On Wednesday, gardaí arrested two men, both in their 30s, as part of the investigation and have subsequently charged one of them

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 09:03
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged in connecting with attempting to collect a dead man's pension in Co Carlow last week.

The deceased man, 66, was brought to the post office on Staplestown Road on Friday, January 21 by two men in an attempt to collect his pension.

His body was left at the post office after staff became concerned for his welfare. 

It was discovered that the man had passed away earlier that morning and his body was removed from the scene.

On Wednesday, gardaí arrested two men, both in their 30s, as part of the investigation and have subsequently charged one of them.

The second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

He is due before a special sitting at Kilkenny District Court later this morning.

More in this section

Ireland stock Two men arrested after body of elderly man brought to post office in bid to claim pension
Body of man found onMadison Road, Kilmainham Three men arrested in operation targeting organised crime in Limerick
Seven scamblers and a squad bike seized in garda raids Seven scamblers and a squad bike seized in garda raids
Man charged over attempt to collect dead man's pension at Carlow post office

Man, 30s, due in court in connection with €30k cannabis resin seizure in Cork city

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices