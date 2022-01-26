Man, 30s, due in court in connection with €30k cannabis resin seizure in Cork city

The drugs were seized during a search operation involving gardaí and Revenue officials at a house in Ballyphehane on Wednesday afternoon.
A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 23:06
Steven Heaney

A man is due in court in Cork city in connection with the seizure of more than €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis resin.

The drugs were seized during a search operation involving gardaí and Revenue officials at a house in Ballyphehane on Wednesday afternoon.

A man, 30s, was arrested and detained under drugs trafficking legislation at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

He has since been charged and will appear before a sitting of Cork District Court on Thursday, January 27.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

