Man, 30s, due in court in connection with €30k cannabis resin seizure in Cork city

A man is due in court in Cork city in connection with the seizure of more than €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis resin.
The drugs were seized during a search operation involving gardaí and Revenue officials at a house in Ballyphehane on Wednesday afternoon.
A man, 30s, was arrested and detained under drugs trafficking legislation at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.
He has since been charged and will appear before a sitting of Cork District Court on Thursday, January 27.
A garda spokesperson told thethat investigations are ongoing.