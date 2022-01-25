Man, 20s, arrested after €20k cannabis seizure in Cork

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Cork.

Earlier this afternoon, gardaí say they carried out a search operation at a house in the Ard Carrig area of Fermoy, Co Cork as part of an ongoing interagency operation between Customs, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Fermoy Detective and Drugs Unit, the Cork City Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit.