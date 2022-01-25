Man, 20s, arrested after €20k cannabis seizure in Cork

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing
The drugs seized during the operation. Picture: Garda Info

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 19:47
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Cork.

Earlier this afternoon, gardaí say they carried out a search operation at a house in the Ard Carrig area of Fermoy, Co Cork as part of an ongoing interagency operation between Customs, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Fermoy Detective and Drugs Unit, the Cork City Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000 was recovered and seized.

A man, who is aged in his 20s, was then arrested and taken to Fermoy Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

