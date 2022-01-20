Woman caught sniffing gas canisters at Cork filling station on Christmas Day

A 34-year-old woman was found sniffing butane gas canisters on Christmas Day at the forecourt of a garage.

The case came to light at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the case against Vanessa O’Callaghan, who was charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to herself or others.

Garda Rory O’Reilly was on duty at the time and he observed Vanessa O’Callaghan in the forecourt of the Applegreen filling station on December 25 last at Hollyhill, Cork.

Sgt Kelleher said of the accused: “She was very unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

“She was very disoriented. Garda O’Reilly spoke to her. She said she was inhaling butane gas.

“She had 14 or 15 gas canisters in her possession at the time.”

The accused was represented in court by Shane Collins-Daly, who said she was pleading guilty to being intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger.

The defendant was not present but in court Judge Olann Kelleher said he would deal with the case in her absence, noting the offence only carried a maximum penalty of a fine rather than any custodial term.

Sgt Kelleher said the defendant had 32 previous convictions.

Judge Kelleher convicted and fined her €150 for the offence.