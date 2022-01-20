Three men arrested following €56k opioid seizure in Cork city

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing
The seized drugs have been sent for analysis. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 10:30
Steven Heaney

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of €56,000 worth of diamorphine in Cork city. 

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based in Anglesea Street say they observed three persons engaged in a suspected drugs transaction on St Mary’s Avenue on Cathedral Road on Wednesday evening. 

After carrying out a search, the three men were found to be in possession of 400 grams of suspected diamorphine - a type of opioid -  with a street value of approximately €56,000. 

The drugs were seized by gardaí and will be sent for analysis.

A man aged in his 40s, and two men aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station and Bridewell Garda Stations, where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing.

