Gardaí identify new 'person of interest' in Ashling Murphy killing

Gardaí have identified a second man they want to talk to in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Officers are not formally labelling him a suspect as of yet, but rather a “person of interest” in relation to the investigation.

It comes after the first person arrested in connection with the murder of the 23-year-old teacher along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon was suddenly released late last night.

In a statement, Garda HQ said this man had been “eliminated from Garda enquiries” and was “no longer a suspect”.

Local people reacted with some shock at the news, with the realisation that the actual perpetrator could still be out there.

Sources said the garda investigation is “moving at pace” and that there could be more developments.

It is understood that the interest in the person is linked to the bicycle that gardaí issued an appeal in relation to.

Gardaí are investigating if this bicycle may have been used by Ms Murphy’s assailant.

The Irish Examiner understands gardaí are monitoring the individual and are satisfied they will not lose sight of him.

Sources said detectives want to get as much evidence gathered as possible before making any decision on whether or not to arrest him.

Gardaí are understood to have a good deal of forensic evidence and are awaiting the results of further tests.

The development comes as vigils are being held across the country in memory of Ms Murphy.