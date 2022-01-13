Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

UFC former champion Conor McGregor was reportedly in his pub in the hours before it was attacked (PA)

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 11:29
Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí are investigating an incident of “attempted criminal damage” at a pub owned by UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh Road, Dublin, was attacked on Wednesday night.

No damage was done.

The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts.

Conor McGregor was at his Dublin pub before it was attacked, according to social media posts (PA)

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.

More in this section

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Teenage troll threatens to 'disfigure' second woman journalist
JOHN CORCORAN ESB worker suing over stag attack has case further adjourned after hospital treatment for asthma attack
Cork men involved in feud between two families claim 'tensions have simmered down' Cork men involved in feud between two families claim 'tensions have simmered down'
McGregorPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>Gerry Hutch, 58, who was extradited from Spain, and former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road, Dublin, are both charged with the murder of David Byrne, 33, at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016. Picture: RollingNews.ie</p>

Judgment reserved in Hutch/Dowdall challenge to Special Criminal Court

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 19
  • 21
  • 35
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices