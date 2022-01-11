ESB worker attacked by stag on Tipperary mountain sues in High Court

An ESB worker who was attacked by a large stag and tossed through the air as he climbed a Tipperary mountain has sued in the High Court.

John Corcoran was an engineering officer with the ESB and was on his way to check on a mast when the stag attacked him on a forestry path at Kilduff Mountain outside Templemore, Co Tipperary.

The attack took place in September 2016 during what is traditionally rutting season.

“It was a really lovely summer’s day when a herd of deer crossed the path in front of me. I said wouldn’t it be a lovely picture and then I got a sense of fear. The hairs on my neck were standing. I looked behind me and there was a stag 15 paces back from me,” he told Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

He said he started to run but the stag hit him with force, his antlers creating eight puncture wounds on Mr Corcoran’s rucksack and wounding him in the shoulder.

“He propelled me through the air at speed over a bank and into the scrub. I lost my helmet and glasses,” the 63-year-old said.

The stag continued to attack with feet and antlers but Mr Corcoran said he had a rod and managed to hit the stag a few times in the nostrils, but it reared up on his hind legs and came crashing down on him.

Mr Corcoran said he lost consciousness for an estimated 10 to 12 minutes but later managed to reach his phone and summons help.

At the opening of his case against the ESB, Mr Corcoran’s counsel Edward Walsh SC instructed by Sean Fitzgerald solicitor of HOMS Assist told the court Mr Corcoran was left with lifelong deficits and his “middle and golden years are blighted”.

Loss of earnings

Counsel said the accident led to the destruction of Mr Corcoran’s career and his claim for loss of earnings amounted to a total of €420,000.

“He is a shell of himself. He has changed utterly,” Counsel said. He said Mr Corcoran’s wife will say there has been a “sea change “ in her husband since the attack, that he has gone from an active man to somebody who struggles on a day-to-day basis.

Mr Corcoran had returned to work in February 2017 but retired on medical advice in November 2017 after 38 years working with the ESB.

John Corcoran, 63, Fawnlough, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, has sued ESB Networks Designated Activity Company with a registered address at Clanwilliam House, Clamwilliam Place, Dublin, and the Electricity Supply Board, with a registered address at East Wall, Dublin over the stag attack on September 12, 2016.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told that liability has been admitted in the case which was before the case court for the assessment of damages only.

It was claimed Mr Corcoran had been permitted to work alone in a mountain area during the deer mating season when it ought to reasonably have been known that it was dangerous and unsafe to do so.

It was also claimed there was a failure to have in place any local procedures for lone workers working in isolated areas to ensure they could work safely.

It was further claimed there was a failure to have in place any warning device, panic alarm man down system or automatic distress message system for persons working alone in isolated areas.

The case before Mr Justice Paul Coffey continues on Wednesday.