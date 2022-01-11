Lawyers for Isis suspect Lisa Smith to ask for charges against her to be dropped

Dundalk woman charged with being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (Isis) between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019
Lawyers for Isis suspect Lisa Smith to ask for charges against her to be dropped

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday morning. Picture: Collins Courts

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 12:50
Eoin Reynolds

Lawyers for Lisa Smith, whose trial for alleged membership of the Islamic State terrorist group was due to begin on Tuesday, will ask the Special Criminal Court to dismiss the charges against her.

Michael O'Higgins SC, for Ms Smith, asked for permission to make an application under Section 9 of the Criminal Justice Act 1999, which states that a court can dismiss the charges against an accused person where there is insufficient evidence. 

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge, non-jury court, agreed to allow the application but will require some days to consider documents submitted by Ms Smith's lawyers. The court will hear the application next Monday.

Any evidence heard during the application cannot be published or broadcast.

Ms Smith, 39, from Dundalk, Co Louth, is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (Isis) between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. 

She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

Ms Smith appeared in court on Tuesday dressed in a full-length black coat, woolly scarf, hat and gloves and a full face covering.

If the trial goes ahead, it is expected to last 12 weeks.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt is sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne.

Read More

Isis suspect Lisa Smith seeking to have charges dropped

More in this section

Cork man to face trial on cannabis charges Cork man to face trial on cannabis charges
Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage
Ballyfermot shooting Gardaí make fresh appeal following ‘callous’ Dublin shooting
#CourtsPerson: Lisa Smith
<p>One of the child victims in the Munster sexual abuse case has said he thinks his parents and other family members who abused him should go to jail 'for a long time'. File Picture</p>

'My old family should go to jail for a long time for what they put us through', Munster abuse victim says

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices