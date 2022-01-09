Police plea after armed burglary in Co Down

Police plea after armed burglary in Co Down
Police are appealing for information about the incident in Newtownards (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 11:32
Rebecca Black, PA

Police are appealing for information after three armed men burgled a house in Co Down.

The PSNI said the trio, carrying handguns, entered a property in the New Road area of Newtownards at around 6pm on Saturday.

They left with a sum of cash.

Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak to detectives.

