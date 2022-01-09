Police plea after armed burglary in Co Down

Police are appealing for information after three armed men burgled a house in Co Down.
The PSNI said the trio, carrying handguns, entered a property in the New Road area of Newtownards at around 6pm on Saturday.
Our detectives are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of a burglary in Newtownards yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/CeGn0ynget— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 9, 2022
They left with a sum of cash.
Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak to detectives.