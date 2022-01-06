Man found himself in locked room after breaking into Cork health centre, court told

A 41-year-old man was charged with breaking into a health centre in Ballincollig where it was alleged that he found himself locked in a room of the centre.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell arrested Roy Kelly of Innishmore Grove, Ballincollig, County Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Evidence was given of Kelly being charged with entering as a trespasser with intent to commit a theft. That related to the alleged burglary at Tosnú health centre at Innishmore in Ballincollig on August 28.

When cautioned that he did not have to make a reply but that anything he might say could be given in evidence against him, the accused made no reply.

Det. Garda O’Connell said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could proceed at district court level.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked for an outline of the allegations to determine if he too would accept jurisdiction.

Det. Garda O’Connell said it was alleged that at 4am on August 28 last the defendant broke a rear window and broke into a room and found it was locked and he could not get out of it to any other part of the building. It is alleged that he then got back out through the window by which entry was gained.

Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case. Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn the case until February 3 for the accused to indicate if he was pleading guilty or not guilty to the charge against him.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, was appointed to on free legal aid to represent Kelly, stating that the accused was on a disability payment.