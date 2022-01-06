Man remanded in custody over Christmas day assaults with axe and knife in north Cork

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with assaulting two people in north Cork on Christmas Day.

Hungarian national, Laszlo Nemeth, 56, with an address in Cork, was brought before a sitting of Midleton District Court in Cork on Thursday where evidence of arrest, charge and caution was heard arising out of the garda investigation into the alleged assaults on a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 20s, near Banteer, on Christmas Day.

An interpreter was in court to hear Detective Garda Padraig Reddington of Kanturk Garda Station tell Judge Joanne Carroll that he charged Mr Nemeth at Mallow Garda Station at 2.41am on January 6 with four separate charges.

Mr Nemeth was charged with one count of assault causing harm to a woman, and with a second count of assault causing harm to a younger man, both at Glen North, Banteer, Cork, on December 25, 2021, contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

He was further charged with two counts of possession of an item that could be used to cause harm, namely a long-handled axe and a fishing knife, at the same location and on the same date, contrary to Section 12 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Garda Reddington said Mr Nemeth was charged in the presence of a Hungarian interpreter, was cautioned after each charge and offered no reply to any of the charges.

Mr Nemeth’s solicitor David O’Meara said there would be no application for bail at this point in time.

Judge Carroll then remanded Mr Nemeth in custody to appear in person before Mallow District Court on January 11 next and she directed that a Hungarian interpreter be present in court for that hearing too.

She directed that Mr O’Meara be facilitated in having “an unfettered consultation” with his client. She also approved his application for free legal aid.

Mr Nemeth, who was not required to speak during proceedings, did not speak during the brief hearing. He sat towards the back of the courtroom, wearing a facemask, and listening to the interpreter explain what was being said.

He nodded briefly to acknowledge to the judge that he understood what was happening.

The woman, 51, who was injured in the alleged assault on Christmas Day, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with stab wounds. Her condition at the time was described as serious but stable.