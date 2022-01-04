Judge has little sympathy for Cork drug-dealer who injured leg during burglary

A burglar jumped out the upstairs window of a house when the owner returned home and he could be heard shouting: “I think I’ve broken my leg.” By the time gardaí arrested 56-year-old Michael O’Callaghan for the crime he appeared to have a bad leg injury.

His solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said that in fact his injuries were far more serious and extensive.

“He had broken his back jumping out of the house he was burgling. He is now using crutches and wearing a body brace at all time.

“Chronic pain will be with him forever and a day. His days of committing burglary are now beyond him whether he wanted to do so or not.

“He is on continuing pain medication and he has a rather grim future in front of him,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This lady – a mother of three – came home to see her place being burgled.

“I am asked to take into consideration that he suffered injuries jumping from an upstairs window. But the circumstances of his injury were completely as a result of his own criminality.” The judge noted that O’Callaghan with an address at an apartment in Island View, Gortnalahee, Carrignavar, County Cork, was serving a sentence of four years for drug-dealing and had 82 convictions, including many for burglary and assault.

Judge Kelleher said:

There is no stopping this man – he continues to burgle, assault and sell drugs.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of 10 months on O’Callaghan and increased his present sentence by making the 10 months consecutive.

The accused man pleaded guilty to three burglaries. One was carried out at Buckley’s shop on Shandon Street on November 24, 2020, where he kept a look-out for an accomplice who broke into the premises after kicking in the front door. €480 worth of damage was done to the cash register which was pulled from the counter but nothing was taken.

The window of a house was smashed at Blackthorn Drive in Blarney on July 24 last year in another crime committed by O’Callaghan and again nothing was taken.

On the same date at Seanabothair, Killeens, County Cork, O’Callaghan burgled a house taking a laptop, mobile phone and gold watch.

The owner of the house at Killeens heard the burglar shout, “I think I’ve broken my leg,” when he was in the front garden and making his way from the scene. He had jumped out the first-floor window.

O’Callaghan was on crutches when he arrived at the room in prison for video link to Cork District Court for his sentencing.